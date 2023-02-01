February petrol price hike could push more than half of South Africans below the poverty line

In the middle of January, South Africans had something to cheer about, despite dealing with load shedding and an interest rate hike, as mid-month data pointed to a decrease in fuel prices. Things changed quickly towards the end of the month as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy sent shockwaves across the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

The increase, which kicked in today, February 1, is a complete reversal of conditions at the start of the year and even the middle of the month, when a petrol and diesel price cut was still on the cards. Motorists will now have to fork out an additional 28 cents per litre for both 95 and 93 octane petrol, while diesel will be hiked by between less than a cent and around 9c a litre. The latest price hikes will push the price of petrol in Gauteng to R21.68 a litre, from R20.14 a year ago.

The main driver behind the higher local prices is the rising cost of international petroleum product prices, pushed higher by a stronger global oil price. The latest fuel price increase, which comes in the wake of a series of steep rate hikes announced by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the unsettling news of a massive 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs that will kick in in April, extinguishes the last flame of hope of a better year for South Africans. According to the AA, the increase will put an even bigger burden on consumers who are already under strain owing to the rising cost of living in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

This reaffirms the urgent message from Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets for the past few years, that consumers are being pushed to the brink. “We again want to urge the government to revisit the fuel pricing structure with a view to finding ways to mitigate against this and other possible increases in future,” the AA said. “Consumers can simply not afford any more price shocks, and considering the impending 18.65% increase to electricity rates, an increase to the levies will deal a massive blow to personal finances.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Roets, who consistently raises his voice on behalf of consumers, warns that it is simply unsustainable for authorities to continue to hike the prices of goods and services that people absolutely cannot do without. “We are all hanging on by a very thin thread, and the most vulnerable households suffer the most when energy, fuel and food prices skyrocket. It is simply unacceptable that the powers that be continue to mete out this punishment, with seemingly no restraint. The general consensus among the country’s citizens is that nobody is listening any more.” It should come as no surprise then to learn that, right now, more than half (55.5%) of South Africa’s total population – around 30.4 million people – live below the country’s upper-bound poverty line of R1 417 per month.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group’s latest figures. The group says that more than a quarter (25.2% – or 13.8 million) live below the food poverty line of R663. Roets says it is inevitable that consumers will lean even more heavily on their credit and store cards to get through each month.