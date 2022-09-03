Fedhasa welcomes extension of Zim permits by 6 months

The South African government had decided not to renew the permits when they expired in December 2021 but, initially agreed to an extension of December 2022 to grant ZEP holders a chance to apply for alternative visas. Fedhasa said it empathised greatly with the serious impact the cancellation of the permits might have had on some businesses; particularly the logistical considerations and humanitarian implications for staff members who have been an integral part of the team for many years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa National Chair,s aid: “Thousands of legal Zimbabwean Permit Holders have been living and working in South Africa for many years. Many now have SouthAfrican children and families. “Requiring of ZEPs to leave South Africa would not only have negative consequences for the hospitality and tourism industry, but would cause trauma and pain to people whose only sin was to legally look for a better life for themselves and their families,” said Anderson. Fedhasa said South Africa’s unemployment problem would not be resolved by forcibly removing a few hundred thousand Zimbabwean legal permit holders who had built their lives in this country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rather, South Africa should set its sights on expanding its economy and creating more jobs for the millions of South Africans that are unemployed, which the tourism and hospitality industry could play a key role in if there was a concerted government effort to prioritise removing the red tape that hamstrings the industry.” Fedhasa said for tourism and hospitality to deliver on its economic promise, it required an approach where all government departments, business, and labour joined forces to remove unnecessary red tape, provide a tourism-friendly environment and elevate South Africa destination status to the level it should be. Inbound International tourism and hospitality could be the key to making a massive dent in our unemployment problems in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement