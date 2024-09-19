Fedhasa welcomes finalisation of remote working visa, points-based work visa system

THE FEDERATED Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has welcomed Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber’s announcement that the remote working visa and a points-based work visa system had been finalised and would be launched within a month. This comes after tax implications had been addressed.

Schreiber made this announcement in a speech delivered at the RMB Morgan Stanley Investor Conference this week, where he unveiled several transformative initiatives to grow tourism, investment, the economy and job creation. He said South Africa’s annual growth rate could triple by attracting 11 000 more highly skilled individuals. Increasing tourist arrivals by 10% would add another 0.6% to annual gross domestic product growth. The visa reforms, among others, would help the country inch closer to these goals. In terms of the remote working visa, individuals employed and compensated by foreign companies could now relocate to South Africa. Additionally, these individuals would only be required to register with the SA Revenue Service if they lived in the country for more than six months a year.

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chairperson, said: “The introduction of the remote working visa offers significant benefits to both the visa holders and the South African economy. “By attracting remote workers from around the world, we also attract foreign spending. This initiative also aligns with our promotion of South Africa as a premier destination for both business and leisure travellers.” Through the points-based work visa, highly skilled workers will no longer be excluded from contributing to the country’s economy. Those with job offers in South Africa will be able to apply based on a unique combination of their qualifications, work experience, language skills, and the salaries they have been offered.

In developing these regulations, Schreiber has emphasised that the job market must determine what constitutes a critical skill. Additionally, the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) will be implemented in January 2025 to make South Africa more accessible to Chinese and Indian tourists. The tourist visa applications processed through TTOS will be handled by a dedicated and skilled team of adjudicators to ensure swift and reliable processing, and will also benefit from the removal of restrictive red tape that currently suffocates South Africa’s tourism potential.

Home Affairs has also cleared more than 56% of the visa backlog, which has accumulated for over a decade, and the department will become digitised to eliminate inefficiencies and corruption, thereby creating a more conducive environment for tourism and investment. Anderson said, “Fedhasa commends and supports Minister Schreiber’s ambitious plans for the country and his department. The proposed regulatory and administrative changes will enhance our ability to attract skilled professionals and tourists and position South Africa as a leading global destination. “We look forward to collaborating with the government on these and other initiatives.”