PRETORIA – The Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) on Monday said it was elated with the outcome of the recent industrial action following the strike notice served on the South African Revenue Services (SARS) by its affiliated union, the Public Servants Association (PSA), after marathon efforts to resolve a dispute of salary increases and improvements in other conditions of work ended in a deadlock. “FEDUSA welcomes this progressive wage agreement that will see SARS employees receiving above – inflation increases amounting to 8 percent with effect of 01 April 2019. Not only does this move signal Governments commitment to the Decent Work agenda but signifies the levels of confidence of SARS employees to restore the levels of tax collection, of which the PSA – aligned members represent in excess of 50% of the Services’ employees nationwide.

“This agreement brings much – needed relief to this crucial institution responsible for responding to the economic policy aspirations of the country, as it brings a sense of further stability after rating agency Moody’s, held back on their ratings for the country. However, the brunt of the massive fuel hike to be implemented at midnight tomorrow evening, once again bears testament of how the disposable income of workers are eroded and stagnates cyclical economic activity.

“The PSA victory today, on the back of celebrating FEDUSA’s 22nd birthday, only affirms the federation’s commitment to advancing and building workers power,” the union said in a statement yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE