Filling up of hospital beds a challenge for mining industry

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council SA is concerned about the countrywide shortage of hospital beds as it confirmed the industry's Covid-19 fatalities had climbed to 28.

Its head of health, Thutula Balfour, said yesterday that the filling up of hospitals was a big challenge for the mining industry, which employed 425000 people.

"It is true that hospitals are filling up, which means that even when you have an arrangement when your person needs an ICU bed you find that the bed is not there. This is becoming a challenge,” she said.

Balfour’s concerns come despite industry efforts to beef-up hospital capacity, including Royal Bafokeng Platinum, which added 200 new beds to provide initial medical care for employees and community members in a bid to alleviate pressure on stretched state resources.

The council, which represents 80percent of the mining industry, confirmed 3519 Covid-19 positive cases, including 1949 on platinum mines, 1027 on gold mines, 321 on coal mines and 222 cases in other mines. It also confirmed 15 Covid-19 pandemic-related deaths on platinum mines, eight on gold mines, three in coal mines and two in other mines.