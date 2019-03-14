DURBAN - The Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has re-appointed Mark Kingon as acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) for a further period of 90 days.
The extension of Kingon's appointment as Acting Commissioner will be effective from 14 March 2019 until 11 June 2019 or until such date as the President appoints a new Commissioner for SARS – whichever occurs earlier.
Section 7 of the SARS Act empowers the Minister of Finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The President, however, appoints a permanent commissioner. Minister Mboweni has thanked Mr Kingon for continuing to avail himself to serve SARS in the capacity of Acting Commissioner.
According to the Finance Minister, The National Treasury will continue to be available to provide any assistance to Kingon as the new Acting Commissioner needs.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE