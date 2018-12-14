Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, on his way to the National Assembly to deliver the Mid-term Budget Policy Statement on October 24, 2018, has come under fire from the DA over a host of tweets he has posted on the SAA bailouts. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has extended Mark Kingon's term as acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service by a further 90 days or until a substantive head is appointed, his office said on Friday. Kingon has been acting in the post since President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended and subsequently fired former Sars boss Tom Moyane. Moyane lost a court bid to get his job back this week.

Section 7 of the Sars Act empowers the finance minister to appoint an acting commissioner, but a permanent appointment is done by the president.

"The minister of finance will assist the president in immediately commencing the process to appoint a new commissioner of Sars," the finance ministry said on Friday.

"An advertisement for the position will be published this weekend. The minister will subsequently submit a shortlist, and the names for members of an interview panel, for the president’s approval."

"After interviews, which are envisaged to be private in nature, the interview panel will recommend a candidate, or candidates, to the president."

- African News Agency (ANA)