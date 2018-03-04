Deputy Minister of Finance Nene Nhlanhla, arrives at the Cape Times Awards Event a the ICC. Nov 10 2009 Photo by Michael Walker

JOHANNESBURG- South Africa’s Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said he met ratings agency Moody’s on Monday and discussed issues around growth and balance sheets of state firms.





Nene told a media briefing it would not be possible to“spin” the rating agencies but he was confident the Treasury had“presented a credible story in the 2018 budget that was not littered with ifs but instead with when’s.”



