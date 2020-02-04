FILE PHOTO: Tito Mboweni, South African Finance Minister, looks on during the official opening of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town. South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has high hopes that legalising the marijuana industry can help plug the nation’s yawning revenue shortfall.

Tweeting from his farm in Magoebaskloof in the northeastern Limpopo province on Sunday, Mboweni said he urgently needed to raise more tax and decriminalizing cannabis could help accomplish that goal.



