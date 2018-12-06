JOHANNESBURG – The South African parliament's committee on public accounts has asked the National Treasury to prioritise the implementation of a forensic report into the failed implementation of an IT system meant to integrate payroll, financial and supply chain management functions in the public service. The National Treasury appointed Nexus Forensic to probe the failed roll-out of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) amid reports of irregular expenditure.

About R2 billion has reportedly been spent so far on the stalled project.

"The committee welcomes the IFMS forensic report and extends its appreciation to the internal auditors and the audit committee of National Treasury as the internal audit report was the basis of the good report from Nexus," the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said on Thursday.

"The committee looks forward to receiving a progress report from National Treasury of how it will deal with the report, particularly after it has engaged with the responses from all the implicated parties."

It cautioned the Treasury about "following the administrative processes that are in place as it is the department that should be setting an example to other departments and entities of government particularly when it comes to adhering to Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury Regulations".

African News Agency (ANA)