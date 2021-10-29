Financial stress takes toll on South Africans with 54% unable to last the month

FINANCIAL stress was taking a heavy toll on South Africans, with about 54 percent unable to make their money stretch to month-end thereby impacting their own mental health, along with constant worry about the health of their loved ones. These were the findings of a recent Sanlam survey conducted by Ova to You, highlighting the imperative to focus on factors within peoples control, in particular the need to make the best possible financial decisions in very trying circumstances. The study was conducted among 1 200 South Africans as part of Sanlam’s campaign, Letters to My Pre-Covid-19 Self.

It asked people to reflect on what they wish they had known or done prior to the pandemic. Sanlam Savings Segment Solutions manager Farzana Botha said this week: “We can’t underestimate the toll it’s taken on our mental health. We’re likely to keep seeing the impact of this for years to come. “The survey showed that above anything else, most people wish their former selves had saved more. It really brought home the impact money has had as a stressor on mental well-being.”

Financial stress has reportedly had the most major impact on people’s mental well-being with a whopping 57 percent of participants cited financial stress as having a huge effect on mental well-being. This was followed by worry about their own and loved ones’ health at 44 percent and all the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic at 38 percent. Financial stress hit young people the hardest with those aged 18 to 24 being the most mentally impacted by financial stress and younger women being the hardest hit of all. Older people were more concerned about the state of the nation as they were more worried about the economy and state of South Africa. They were also more impacted by the negativity of the news.

Loss and grief impacted all ages, equally as 24 percent of people cited loss and grief as having a mental impact, while 22 percent mentioned isolation and loneliness. Childcare and family stresses were most felt by women with 20 percent of people, who listed childcare and family responsibilities as having a mental toll, and were, predictably, less likely to be male and usually more likely to be aged between 25 and 39. In a country where 41.8 percent of households were female-headed and with close to 70 percent of black children living without biological fathers at home, this was unsurprising and showed the severe stress many women were feeling.

The survey also made it clear that the pandemic made many rethink their physical and mental well-being. During Covid-19, 21 percent of people went on prescription medication to help with stress and anxiety, 21 percent invested in online and physical exercise options, like a gym membership or yoga, 12 percent sought counselling or therapy and others went on health supplements and turned to natural remedies, along with meditation and mindfulness. About 35 percent of the respondents said they always made time for self-care (self-care was undefined). Most of these were younger men with an income of less than R10 000 a month. Close to 59 percent said they made time when they could (likely to be older: 40-plus years), and 6.7 percent said they never made such time. Overall, most people wanted to tell their pre-Covid-19 selves to “take time to enjoy the simple things in life and the moments with loved ones”, as well as to manage their finances better and start an emergency fund.