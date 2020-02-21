Finnish Development, Trade Minister Skinnari to visit Tanzania and Mozambique









Finland's Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania and Mozambique next week. Photo: Ville Skinnari/Twitter JOHANNESBURG – Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania and Mozambique next week as the European country seeks to strengthen relations with long-term partners. A statement issued from the Finnish embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia said Skinnari would promote commercial cooperation and also meet the political leadership of the two African countries. "Finland has a long history of cooperation with both Tanzania and Mozambique," Skinnari said in remarks contained in the statement. "The relations have largely been based on development cooperation, which continues to remain important. We also want to highlight the importance of increasing commercial and economic cooperation between us. During this visit, I will try to pave the way for new types of broader cooperation," . In Tanzania, he will meet the ministers of finance and planning, industry, trade and investment, natural resources and tourism, as well as representatives of the tax administration.

He will also learn about forest programmes funded by Finland and the role of the forest sector in combating climate change.

In Mozambique, he will also meet several government ministers and visit a local school to hear about Finland's long-term development work in the education sector.

In both countries, Skinnari will attend round table discussions focusing on commercial economic cooperation.

"There are many opportunities for cooperation," he said.

"Tanzania and Mozambique are rich in natural resources, and Finnish companies can offer their expertise for the sustainable exploitation of these resources. I encourage companies to establish operations in these markets, too."

African News Agency (ANA)