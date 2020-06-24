First Covid-19 vaccine trial in Africa will include HIV patients

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa begins a coronavirus vaccine trial on Wednesday, the first such test on the continent, with its 2 000 volunteers planned to include some living with HIV.

The trial will begin at three sites in the country’s most populated province, Gauteng, and include 50 volunteers who have HIV, said study leader Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, in a briefing with reporters.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with AstraZeneca, is already undergoing human tests in the UK with separate studies slated to begin in Brazil and the US.

Along with one of the fastest-growing coronavirus epidemics, South Africa has the world’s largest HIV-infected population with about 7 million patients.

HIV attacks the human immune system, and the test would help ensure that the country has access to shots that would be safe and appropriate for South Africans, said Helen Rees, the chair of the Health Products Regulatory Authority.