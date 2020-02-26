First-of-its-kind retirement offering launches on the KZN North Coast
DURBAN - Brettenwood Coastal Estate, a KwaZulu-Natal property development, has announced that launch of Brettenwood Life, a much-anticipated luxury retirement offering.
During the last 3 years, the Retire KZN initiative has reported that an onsite care centre remains one of the top 5 facilities retirees require.
"What separates our new retirement offering is the level of care we will provide. In order for individuals to understand what we mean by ‘active care’, we felt there was no better way, than to show just what we mean. The Wellness Day gave our invited guests the chance to have a first-hand experience of what it would be like to be inducted into our care centre onsite and the regular health checks our facility will offer to its residents," said Gary Botha, General Manager and Development Project Manager for Hulett Development Company.
The care centre and the lifestyle residential offering have been designed to work hand-in-hand.
"We are thrilled to have TruCare on board, managing the running of the care centre and taking care of our residents," said Botha.
The luxury retirement offering with active care can be found along the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Brettenwood Life has pet-friendly studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments from R1,6 million. These premium units boast open-plan, single-level living with direct access to tailored care solutions including home-based care and assisted living.
"While the expert team are actively dedicated to maintaining professional and regular care to our residents, Brettenwood Life also encourages active ageing through the various facilities on offer within the secure boundaries of the Brettenwood Coastal Estate. Residents will have access to a private pool house, the estates main fully equipped gym, as well as walking or cycling trails," concluded Botha.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE