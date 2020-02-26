First-of-its-kind retirement offering launches on the KZN North Coast

DURBAN - Brettenwood Coastal Estate, a KwaZulu-Natal property development, has announced that launch of Brettenwood Life, a much-anticipated luxury retirement offering.

During the last 3 years, the Retire KZN initiative has reported that an onsite care centre remains one of the top 5 facilities retirees require.

"What separates our new retirement offering is the level of care we will provide. In order for individuals to understand what we mean by ‘active care’, we felt there was no better way, than to show just what we mean. The Wellness Day gave our invited guests the chance to have a first-hand experience of what it would be like to be inducted into our care centre onsite and the regular health checks our facility will offer to its residents," said Gary Botha, General Manager and Development Project Manager for Hulett Development Company.

The care centre and the lifestyle residential offering have been designed to work hand-in-hand.

"We are thrilled to have TruCare on board, managing the running of the care centre and taking care of our residents," said Botha.