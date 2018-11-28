The Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate is set to be a massive property feature point along the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate is set to be a massive property feature point along the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate within Sheffield Beach is a R76 billion materplan that will be located between Zimbali Lakes Resort and the developing Blythedale node.

Murray Collins from Collins Residential said, "KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast is undoubtedly one of South Africa’s fastest growing residential nodes. An R76 billion masterplan through various stakeholders has been created to ensure the North Coast demand continues to ‘boom’ exponentially".

Zululami Coastal Luxury Estate was lauched in December offering KwaZulu-Natal features such as an unrivalled coastal lifestyle with breath-taking ocean views, direct access to Christmas Bay beach, revitalised dams and wetlands, as well as world-class facilities.

Covering more than 140-hectares, Zululami has already sold 80 percent of Phase 1 and is launching Phase 2 this December.

With work starting on Zululami, it is expected that over 5000 people will be directly and indirectly employed. While the whole project is expected to create around 300000 jobs.

Construction has started and as a result the Guesthouse to be complete by February 2019 and the first transfers take place within the first quarter of 2019.

A R10 billion development called Seaton will be one of the components of the north coast plan. This development borders Zululami and covers 411-hectares. Features of this development include an equine district, a lifestyle village, college node as well as a retirement village.

Set to launch in the first half of 2019, Seaton will create approximately 3776 homes and will give both Seaton and Zululami residents direct access to the iconic Christmas Bay.

Seaton's first phase will be the equestrian component, which has been researched and designed to be comparable to the best in the world.

"We can’t wait to launch Seaton, as it will change the North Coast dynamic and make this side of the region even more irresistible for homeowners and investors across South Africa and abroad," said Collins.

Seaton will be the second phase of the North Coast masterplan which is made up of 7 development zones and will extend over 5089-hectares.

The goal is to create over 34 000 residential units, stimulate over R76 billion of investment into the area and create some 320 000 jobs.

Collins concluded, "This is a mammoth vision that is set to take KZN, especially the North Coast, to new heights and further entrench this province as an investment goldmine".

