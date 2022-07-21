First-time consumer credit defaults rise in the first quarter

First-time consumer credit defaults increased in the first quarter (Q1), totalling R18.11 billion in value, as consumers are becoming increasingly exposed to the rising cost of living. Experian South Africa’s Consumer Default Index (CDI) released yesterday increased quarter-on-quarter, moving from 3.49 in 2021 quarter four to 3.68 in 2022 Q1. Year-on-year, however, an improvement was observed, moving from 4.39 in 2021 Q1 down to 3.68 in 2022 Q1.

Over the period January to March, average outstanding debt in the country remained at R1.97 trillion. Jaco van Jaarsveldt, the head of Commercial Strategy and Innovation at Experian Africa, said: “What is of concern is the quarter-on-quarter increase observed across all products, predominantly caused by the turmoil in Ukraine. The impact of the rapidly rising fuel, gas and grain costs, which are significant contributors to the global rise in inflation, is starting to have a direct impact on consumers across all products. “For the first time in almost 18 months, the Retail CDI saw a deterioration on a quarter-on-quarter basis, moving from 10.41 in Q4 2021 to 10.97 in Q1 2022,” says Van Jaarsveldt.

