DURBAN - Heavy rains being faced in parts of the country could likely result in damage to property and vehicles.
It’s vital that people the right precautions are taken and ascertain that you’re covered for impairments that might possibly take place
According to Stephen Raseobi, Head of Assessing Services, Claims with Standard Insurance Limited at Standard Bank Group, home and car owners can spare themselves the burden of battling it out with the insurance companies and mitigate claim rejections or partial settlements due to underinsurance as well as weather related damages by familiarising themselves with claims processes.
Five basics to waterproofing your property:
1. Look for any debris lying inside the valley flashings and gutters. Have these swept and cleaned off. Also ensure that trees which extends over the roof are trimmed away to avoid falling leaves clogging gutters