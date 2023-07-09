FNB customers using ‘Bank Your Change’ feature on app saved over R6.6 billion in 4 years

One of South Africa’s largest banks, FNB, has said that in the past four years its customers saved R6.6 billion using the Bank Your Change® feature. The Bank Your Change® saving feature is activated through the FNB app to automate saving small amounts from a transactional account into a linked savings account.

“In the past four years, the bank’s customers have used the Bank Your Change® feature to save an astounding R6.6 billion from amounts ranging between R2 and R50,” FNB said in a statement. The feature allows all customers with an FNB bank account to save a percentage of their change each time they use their FNB debit card to make a purchase. The functionality rounds up every transaction to the nearest rand value that the customer chooses and deposits the difference into their linked FNB savings account.

Himal Parbhoo, the CEO of FNB Cash Investments, says: “This innovative feature has been instrumental in helping our customers save effortlessly and build financial buffers for emergencies or unforeseen expenses. “The success we continue to see with this automated approach to saving also demonstrates the power of allowing consumers more control over the way they manage their money. “While our country’s challenges with building a savings culture are well documented, efforts to automate savings could go a long way in helping many consumers adopt positive money habits. This is a key focus in our institution as we continue to help customers with advice-led solutions to help them unlock savings potential in their day-to-day financial activities.