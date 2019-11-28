CAPE TOWN – As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday presents consumers with an ideal opportunity to buy items at great prices without blowing their budgets, and FNB customers get to enjoy this with great data and voice deals payable over 24 months.
FNB said on Wednesday that debit and credit card holders made more than R2.5 billion worth of purchases during last year’s Black Friday.
This year will be no different as consumers are expected to make better purchases compared to the previous year, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.
After analysing Black Friday transactional behaviour by its retail customers, FNB said it expected the value of Black Friday transactions by its customers to grow by 16 percent while volumes were expected to grow by about 15 percent.
FNB Retail chief executive, Raj Makanjee said when comparing typical Friday spend to Black Friday, they usually see a 100 percent increase in spend by customers.