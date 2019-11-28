FNB joins Black Friday hype offers smartphones, data, voice deals payable over 24 months









FNB customers get to enjoy this year's Black Friday with great data and voice deals payable over 24 months. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters CAPE TOWN – As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday presents consumers with an ideal opportunity to buy items at great prices without blowing their budgets, and FNB customers get to enjoy this with great data and voice deals payable over 24 months. FNB said on Wednesday that debit and credit card holders made more than R2.5 billion worth of purchases during last year’s Black Friday. This year will be no different as consumers are expected to make better purchases compared to the previous year, the lender said in a statement on Thursday. After analysing Black Friday transactional behaviour by its retail customers, FNB said it expected the value of Black Friday transactions by its customers to grow by 16 percent while volumes were expected to grow by about 15 percent. FNB Retail chief executive, Raj Makanjee said when comparing typical Friday spend to Black Friday, they usually see a 100 percent increase in spend by customers.

“We encourage consumers to be mindful that Black Friday is effectively the start of a very long festive season, therefore it’s important to plan for it properly and budget for purchases. Those participating should also consider making purchases for Back to School necessities to ease possible financial pressure at the beginning of next year,” said Makanjee.

Chief executive of FNB Connect, Len Pienaar said the lender was ready to help customers better manage their finances and save through competitive 24 month deals and discounted prices linked to their cellular offering on sought-after smart devices and gadgets.

“A savvy shopping experience could help customers make the most of good deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is particularly attractive for people who don’t want to, or can’t afford to pay for their purchases upfront,” said Pienaar.

FNB customers can save up to 40 percent with these FNB Connect Black Friday deals which all come with FNB Connect TopUp contracts valid for two years:

Apple iPhone 8 - 64GB + Series 3 Watch + Connect Top Up M plan @ R691 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Huawei P30 lite Smart Phone + Free Volkano selfie stick to the value of R249 + Connect Top Up M plan @ R293 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Asus 15” – X543 Celeron laptop + Connect Top Up Go @ R199 p.m. (save up to 40%)

Samsung 32” HD LED Smart TV + Galaxy Fit E Smartwatch + Connect Top Up Go @ R172 p.m. (Exclusive to FNB)

Hisense 58” 4K UHD Smart TV + Connect Top Up Go @ R349 p.m.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Smart Phone + Connect Top Up M plan @ R559 p.m.

Samsung Galaxy Gear fit Smartwristband + Connect Top Up Go @ R79p.m.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch + Free strap to the value of R649 + Connect Top Up Go @ R217 p.m.

Fitbit Inspire HR Smart tracker + Connect Top Up Go @ R89p.m.

The lender said its TopUp plans included data, voice minutes and SMS. “Customers can also buy additional data and voice vouchers when they need to. These packages come fully integrated into the FNB App where you can view your balances and buy more bundles if and when necessary.”

Pienaar said: “In addition, FNB customers can also earn up to 15% on their FNB Connect spend back in eBucks, plus receive their Free Connect monthly data, voice minutes and SMSes rewards, subject to their FNB transactional account type and qualifying criteria. These deals are exclusively available to FNB transactional banking customers who meet the relevant credit criteria.”

BUSINESS REPORT