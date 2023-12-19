FNB shares essential ATM safety tips for a secure festive season

The festive season has arrived, and consumers are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones over the holidays.
One of the worst things a person can experience is being robbed of thier hard earned money, especially during the festive season.
Consumers have been advised to be extra vigilant because the festive season is associated with heightened risks and fraudulent activities due to the increase in cash usage at cash out points such as ATMs.
Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, said, "The festive season often witnesses a surge in cash withdrawals for various reasons such as public transportation and other factors, leading to a rise in ATM-related fraud attempts. It's crucial for consumers to exercise caution and remain extra vigilant."
Nqala shared 10 essential ATM safety tips for a secure festive season:
- Carefully review ATM instructions before entering your PIN.
- Avoid using visibly damaged or tampered ATMs; do not force your card into such ATMs.
- If the ATM screen appears unusual, refrain from entering your PIN; rather cancel the transaction instead.
- Never disclose your ATM PIN, avoid writing it down, and refrain from sharing it with anyone.
- Stay focused during transactions; be wary of distractions and maintain proximity to the ATM.
- Shield the ATM keypad while entering your PIN.
- Conceal cash before leaving the ATM to avoid attracting unnecessary attention.
- Set a reasonable daily withdrawal limit on your card as an added layer of protection.
- Beware of strangers urging you to return to the ATM for any reason.
- Cardless cash withdrawals at FNB ATMs are always safe and secure.
"FNB customers have a range of options to transact securely whenever and wherever they are. For example, they can use the FNB App, Online and Cellphone Banking to process most transactions. Customers who need to use our ATMs can access multiple features, and our branches also have digital zones. Generally, we remind customers to always be alert when using any of our channels, especially during the busiest periods of the year," Nqala further said.
BUSINESS REPORT