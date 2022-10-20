Food and fuel prices expected to keep money tight over the holiday season

As the economic situation for most consumers in South Africa remains depressed, with inflation soaring, interest rate hikes on the up and another fuel price increase predicted for next month, many will be holding on to the purse strings this coming festive season. Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA, says, “The slight decrease in the annual inflation rate to 7.5% in September from 7.6% in August, as reported by StatsSA this morning, is to be welcomed.”

