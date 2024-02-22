Independent Online
Thursday, February 22, 2024

For the record: Amsa Saldanha Steel plant

ArcelorMittal South Africa’s Saldanha Steel plant. File photo

Published 1h ago

“Business Report” erroneously reported on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, “Negotiations on a project to repurpose the Saldanha Steel plant are under way”.

The article says that Networth Investments, a ferrous metals development company, was in negotiations with ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) about a project to repurpose the Saldanha Steel plant.

ArcelorMittal SA has subsequently reiterated that it has held no such negotiations, and that there are no plans to sell the plant. We apologise for the error.

BUSINESS REPORT

