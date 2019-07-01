Aliko Dangote Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - The 2019 Forbes list of the World's Billionaires featured 2153 people, 13 of those billionaires are black according to Forbes. The number of black billionaires increased in 2019 in comparison to 2018 which only featured 11 black billionaires.

Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian business man and a cement tycoon continues to hold the title of the richest black person in the world with an estimated $10.9 billion fortune.

Dangote is closely followed by fellow Nigerian businessman and oil and telecoms mogul Mike Adenuga whose fortune is estimated at $9.1 billion.

David Stewart, an American businessman joins the black billionaires club with a fortune that Forbes estimates at $3 billion. Stewart is the majority owner of World Wide Technology, an $11.2 billion( sales) IT provider. Clients of Stewart's company include Citi, Verizon and the US federal government.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, another Nigerian businessman, made his fortune in cement, flour, edible oils and real estate makes his way back into the black billionaires club after a hiatus. Rabiu's fortune is estimated at $1.6 billion.

Folorunsho Alakija from Nigeria also features on the list while American TV mogul Oprah Winfrey and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos continue to hold the title of being the only female black billionaires in the world.

American private equity firm owner Robert F. Smith is also apart of the black billionaires club. Smith is the founder of Vista Equity Partners with a fortune estimated at $5 billion.

South Africa businessman Patrice Motsepe is also featured on the list. Motsepe's company is called African Rainbow Minerals and his fortune is estimated at $2.3 billion.

Here are the top 5 cities with the most billionaires

The 2019 Forbes World's Billionaires List featured 2153 members and revealed that 551 of them lived in 10 of the world's 1860 cities according to Forbes Africa.

The billionaires that live in the 10 locations hold a collective wealth of $2.3 trillion, surpassing the GDP of seven nations in the world.

New York City, the home of Wall Street has the most amount of billionaires. The billionaires have a total worth of $469.7 billion which is the more than the GDP id Austria. New York City has held the top spot for the past five years.

Hong Kong, Moscow, Beijing and London complete the top five cities with billionaires list. China has the most cities in the top ten.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE