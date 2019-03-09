DURBAN – The Forbes Woman Africa Awards and inaugural gala dinner was held at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The awards’ dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by New Wealth Creators from across Africa at the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. The event was hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government in association with Absa, the IDC, Women of Africa and supported by Delta Air Lines.

"The awards ceremony was the perfect conclusion to a highly constructive day of networking and concept sharing by Africa’s most dynamic women," said Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa and Forbes Woman Africa.

She said: "I would like to congratulate every award recipient – the work they are doing is impacting the lives of millions of young women worldwide, creating a space for them to, in turn, make their mark in a meaningful way."

Durban Mayor, Zandile Gumede did the opening address followed by a welcome address by Rakesh Wahi, co-founder of the ABN Group. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala was the keynote speaker for the evening and congratulated the winners.

In his address, the MEC said that he was happy to have members from various industries at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit including the creative industry, academia and entrepreneurship. He also spoke about the importance of investing and mentoring young female entrepreneurs and highlighted that there has been a change and success.

2019 Forbes Woman Africa Winners:



Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award - Rachel Sibande

Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award - Caster Semenya

Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award - Sho Madjozi

Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award - Arlene Mulder

Forbes Woman Africa Sustainable Citizen Award - Judith Kepher-Gona

Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer Award - Obiageli Ezekwesili

Forbes Woman Africa New Media Award - Uchenna Pedro

Forbes Woman Africa Male Gender Advocate Award - Bonang Mohale

Forbes Woman Africa Businesswoman of the Year Award - Dr Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula

Forbes Woman Africa Public Sector Award - Nosipho Mkhupheka

Forbes Woman Africa Lifetime Achievement Award - Wendy Luhabe

