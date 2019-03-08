DURBAN - The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit officially kicked off today at the Durban ICC, an event that is being held in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal government. International supermodel, cultural innovator philanthropist Naomi Campbell is the keynote speaker of the event and will be engaging with the woman from KwaZulu-Natal including entrepreneurs.

At a press conference held yesterday, the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa Methil Renuka said that they are Excited to being holding the summit in Durban and called the summit their Biggest event yet. The summit itself is tied to Forbes Africa March issue.

MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs welcomed the guest to the province on behalf of the KZN government. The MEC said that the event will inspire young women and that their background shouldn't stop them. According to the MEC, the structure and content of the event talk to real women of South Africa.

He also said that the event will inspire young women to become entrepreneurs.

Campbell said that she is honoured to be a part of the summit and she is passionate about Africa and to changing the perception of Africa.

"The summit is all about inclusivity, ensuring that the incredible stories and messages from these inspired women are shared across the globe," said Renuka.

"Through this year’s theme, ‘New Wealth Creators’, we want to give a platform to pioneering women who have already made an impact, while exposing other women to the opportunities available," concluded the Managing Editor.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE