DURBAN – "It will go far in celebrating leading women entrepreneurs who are shaping the agenda of the 4th Industrial Revolution" said Sihle Zikalala, the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental at The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. The MEC who was one of the speakers at the was commenting on the theme of The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, "New Wealth Creators".

The summit brought together guests from various fields including finance, technology, fashion, business and science.

Some of the keynote speakers included international supermodel Naomi Campbell, Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Many of the speakers highlighted the importance of empowering women in various sectors, spoke about the gender pay disparity, emphasised on the upliftment of women and stressed on the significance of brig in more women into sectors like finance and science.

Campbell said that she was passionate and dedicated to Africa and she wanted to take it to the place that it belongs. She said that her message is simple and that she wants to make a difference in the lives of young people.

In celebration of International Women's Day which is celebrated on the same day of the summit, 8th March, various African women took to the stage to share their stories of moving from a place of struggle to success.

The five women that shared their stories are:

Simidele Adeagbo, Winter Olympic Athlete Dr Portia Gumede, Founder of Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre Noëlla Coursaris Musunka, International Model and Philanthropist Linda Ikeji, Owner of the Linda Ikeji Media Group Kgothatso Montjane, South African Wheelchair Tennis Champion

