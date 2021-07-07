Foreign brands dominate SA’s luxury market in 2021

According to New World Wealth, the South African luxury sector generates revenue of about $2 billion (about R28.5bn) a year, making it the largest luxury market in Africa by some margin. This market includes luxury cars, luxury clothing and accessories, luxury watches, and luxury hotels and lodges.

NEW World Wealth, a global wealth intelligence group, has announced the top luxury brands in South Africa for 2021.

The group found that the luxury market in South Africa was dominated by foreign brands such as Porsche, Rolex and Louis Vuitton.

However, some South African brands also operated in the luxury goods space. These brands included:

Rain Africa – bath and body products.

&Beyond – safari lodges.

Woolworths Food – luxury food.

Carrol Boyes – kitchen products.

Robertson and Caine – boat builders.

A large portion of the revenue in the South African luxury sector is generated by high-end safari lodges. South Africa is home to some of the best safari lodges in Africa, and many of these lodges are located in Sabi Sands, which is part of the Greater Kruger National Park.