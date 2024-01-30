Former Exxaro CEO appointed as new Busa president

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has appointed former Exxaro Resources CEO Mxolisi Mgojo as its new president, months after Bonang Mohale stepped down in August 2023. Following Mohale’s stepping down a year before the expiry of his term of office, the Busa board appointed the deputy president, Adrian Gore, to act as president and tasked him with leading the process leading to the appointment of the new president.

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia today welcomed Mgojo and said they were looking forward to his leadership and guidance. Coovadia said Mgojo will serve as president until August 2024, but will be eligible to be reappointed for a further period of three years. “Mxolisi has played, and continues to play, a critical role in organised business and his experience, insights, and integrity will help Busa continue to be a credible and respected representative of business,” Coovadia said.

Mgojo retired from the position of CEO of Exxaro Resources in 2022 after serving in that position since 2016. He currently serves on the boards of Talent10 Holdings Group, Institute for Committed Action, Eyesizwe Holdings, and Eyesizwe Mining. His previous roles also include being the president of the Minerals Council of South Africa, and a software engineer. In addition, he has spent eight years in the financial sector.

Mgojo is playing a critical role as one of the CEOs leading the efforts of turning around the transport and logistics system under the auspices of the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC), and in partnership with the government. The NLCC is tasked with making critical interventions to address some of the serious challenges in the transport and logistics sector. “I am extremely humbled by the confidence placed on me by the board and membership of Busa to lead organised business during these difficult and yet exciting times,” Mgojo said.