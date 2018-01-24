CAPE TOWN - With the biggest financial summit, The Raging Bulls Awards ceremony fast approaching, we take a look at one of the key speakers. The Summit will see one of the panel discussions delving on Radical Economic Transformation and former Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene will be a part of the panel.

The Raging Bulls Summit and Awards honours the leaders of the collective South African investment schemes industry.

Since 1997, the Raging Bulls annual awards have honoured and celebrated top performers across a range of sectors from investment managers to its outright performers.

The prestigious event will see keynote speakers such as the chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dan Matjila, and the President of the Association Black Securities and Investment Professionals (ABSIP), Sibongiseni Mbatha to but name a few.

Business Report examines former minister Nene's career and credentials in the economic, business and leadership spectrum.

Nene was appointed the Finance Minister in May 2014 and was removed by President Jacob Zuma in December 2015. This happened at Zuma's sixth cabinet shake-up.

He served as deputy minister of finance from November 2008 to May 2014, replacing Jabu Moleketi, who resigned after the recall of president Thabo Mbeki.

Nene was a regional administrative manager for Metropolitan Life for 15 years.

The former minister was also the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Finance between 2002 and 2005.

EDUCATION

He holds a B.Com Honours degree in Economics from the University of Western Cape; a Diploma in Marketing Management; and an Advanced Diploma in Economic Policy from the same university.

Nene also obtained a Certificate in Economic Policy from the University of South Africa. In his qualifications, he added a Certificate in Macro and Micro-economics from the University of London.

Nene will be one of the key speakers on a panel discussion on Radical Economic Transformation at the Raging Bull Summit 2018, along with Xolani Qubeka, CEO for Small Business Development Institute, and Mike Schussler, an economist.

