Formula E forecast to give Cape Town R2bn economic boost

The Western Cape expects to generate R2.13 billion in direct and indirect economic impact from its inaugural hosting the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world's first fully electric street racing series, which will be held on February 25. In a statement yesterday, Minister for Finance and economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said: “The demand for a green, more resilient future has never been greater, for the world and for South Africa. The R2.13 billion in direct and indirect economic impact generated by this event in the first year, including R481 million in global destination exposure, is very welcome, especially in these challenging times.

“The benefits of this event, and many like it, go beyond a once-off economic boost. The Formula E will be hosted in Cape Town for the next 10 years and will also provide a perfect platform to boost sport tourism to the province,” Wenger said. Ticket prices range from R1 295 to R3 450 per ticket. Formula E is expected to boost tourism.

The Formula E event has a projected 33 000 spectator base, based on previous races in similar size cities. Another 10 000 are projected to be international spectators spending more than seven nights in South Africa. Another 10 000 are projected to be domestic spectators from outside of Cape Town.

Sojern’s latest hotel data comparing January 2023 to January 2022 found the volume of searches has increased significantly by approximately 2.9 times. “Tourism rebound in Cape Town is surpassing all expectations and the outlook remains positive as sporting events make a comeback,” it said yesterday in a statement. BUSINESS REPORT