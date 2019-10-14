RUSTENBURG – Nationalisation of mines will lead to industrialisation, growth of the economy and jobs, Forum 4 Service Delivery Youth said on Monday.
"The industrial strategy adopted by government will never succeed unless we have State control and ownership of the natural resources," said Kgothatso Ramautswa, president of the youth wing.
"It is important to highlight the fact that the South African economy as it currently stands bears strong features of all colonial economies. Primarily, all colonial economies were positioned as sources and reserves of primary goods and services for the colonisers' economies.
"Nationalised mines ought to lead to a spatial development framework that should necessarily decentralise development. Areas such as Sekhukhune, Rustenburg, Burgersfort, Emalahleni have far greater economic potential because of the mineral resources underneath the soil.
"These should be developed, beneficiated and industrialised to enhance and harness economic and human development in these territories."