Nationalisation of mines will lead to industrialisation, growth of the economy and jobs, Forum 4 Service Delivery Youth said on Monday. File Photo: IOL RUSTENBURG – Nationalisation of mines will lead to industrialisation, growth of the economy and jobs, Forum 4 Service Delivery Youth said on Monday. "The industrial strategy adopted by government will never succeed unless we have State control and ownership of the natural resources," said Kgothatso Ramautswa, president of the youth wing. "It is important to highlight the fact that the South African economy as it currently stands bears strong features of all colonial economies. Primarily, all colonial economies were positioned as sources and reserves of primary goods and services for the colonisers' economies. "Nationalised mines ought to lead to a spatial development framework that should necessarily decentralise development. Areas such as Sekhukhune, Rustenburg, Burgersfort, Emalahleni have far greater economic potential because of the mineral resources underneath the soil. "These should be developed, beneficiated and industrialised to enhance and harness economic and human development in these territories."

He said nationalisation of mines would increase the fiscus and create more jobs amongst other benefits.

"We can have the right to vote after every five years, but if we do not have access to economic power, those votes are useless.

"We have to emphasise these central points on nationalisation of mines and speak in great detail because there are those who continue to believe that the F4SD Youth does not have reasons for mines in South Africa to be nationalised."

African News Agency (ANA)