JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum says it wants to work with the Southern Africa Network for Biosciences to help female leaders in bioscience-based businesses grow their enterprises and gain regional exposure and access to international markets.

The programme will target female entrepreneurs whose businesses involve biotechnologies and other technologies in health or nutrition.

The FemBioBiz accelerator programme is open to women entrepreneurs from Lesotho, South Africa and Swaziland whose business is at a minimum R500,000 and who are looking at growing it twice as much within a year.

It is also targeted towards female students in tertiary institutions with feasible ideas based on innovative biotechnologies or other technologies that impact health and nutrition.

- African News Agency (ANA)