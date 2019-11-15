RUSTENBURG - Fraud and corruption have become one of the biggest hindrances to economic and social development, North West premier Job Mokgoro has said. Speaking in Brits during an anti-corruption and ethics road show, Mokgoro said fraud and corruption created instability in public institutions and undermined the rule of law, democratic values and society at large.

"The effects of rampant fraudulent behaviour and corruption by those that have been given the mandate and task of overlooking public institutions leads to poor service delivery, inefficient use of allocated resources and negatively affects the standard of living of the people who are meant to receive quality basic and life improving services," he said.

He said a continuous fight against fraud and corruption by the government and the general public would help safeguard businesses and the economy, while also ensuring improved service delivery to communities.

"Africans who have been on the receiving end of corrupt governments have been the hardest hit because of economic decline, lack of basic services and misappropriation of allocated funds because fraud and corruption have the ability to weaken the same social and economic foundations on which growth is dependent," the premier said.