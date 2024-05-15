Zero Carbon Charge, in partnership with the Free State provincial government, on Tuesday launched the R4.3 billion provincial rollout of a network of solar-powered, off-grid, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The province signed a collaborative memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zero Carbon Charge, a private partner providing off-grid electrification and covering strategic routes in South Africa.

The project will create thousands of jobs in the immediate first phase, as well as over the long term, establish a thriving EV economy within the Free State’s special economic zone, and support energy resilience within the province. The rollout projects the construction of 15 electric passenger and seven electric truck charging stations by Zero Carbon Charge and Zero Carbon Logistics, respectively. This network is expected to be completed by September 2025. It said in a statement it would form part of the 120 renewable energy electric passenger vehicle charging stations and the 120 electric truck charging stations that Zero Carbon Charge and Zero Carbon Logistics are building across the country, strategically spaced on national routes in rural areas.

The launch took place in Bloemfontein. It was attended by the MEC of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Destea), Thabo Meeko, MEC of Finance, Gadija Brown and co-founder of Zero Carbon Charge, Joubert Roux. Meeko said, “We recognise Zero Carbon Charge as a key private partner who will promote not only electric vehicles charging stations that are off-grid, but who will promote socio-economic benefits such as job creation and skills development, while supporting green mobility and energy resilience. We are proud to be the first province to launch an off-grid EV charging network.” Landowners will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicle-charging on their land, while 1% of the total revenue from charging will also be reinvested in local socio-economic development initiatives.