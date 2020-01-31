We have seen men with colourful names prosecuted by the FSCA and convicted of defrauding their clients and more men with colourful names being accused of operating illegally. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Friday warned the public to be cautious of fraudulent messages from entities impersonating the organisation. The FSCA said it had become aware of emails purporting to be from 'FSCA communications' misleading customers or offering them opportunities to receive financial services provider (FSP) licences.

"These emails have no connection to the FSCA and members of the public should be extremely vigilant."

The authority said it has seen some of the emails, which came from the address [email protected]

"The individuals using this fraudulent 'FSCA communications' email address claim to have tried to contact customers on suspicion of operating pyramid schemes due to irregular activity they have observed on their bank accounts," the FSCA said.

"The recipient is then threatened with legal action or freezing of bank accounts, unless a fine of R200 000 is paid and the licence application is received."

The organisation said it would never send communication from a Gmail account, or any domain other than the FSCAs.