FSTC head prioritises transformation review

JOHANNESBURG - PUMLA Ncapayi, who was recently appointed as the chief executive of the Financial Sector Transformation Council (FSTC), which is tasked with overseeing transformation in the financial sector, is working on a transformation review that was “being actioned with urgency”.

The FSTC plays a key role in driving the financial sector’s transformation agenda in line with the Amended Financial Sector Code.

The FSTA said in a statement yesterday that Ncapayi’s top priority was reporting on the financial sector’s state of transformation from 2018 to 2020.

“The goal is to present stakeholders with a user-friendly report card that outlines both the transformation achievements as well as the shortcomings of the financial sector when measured against the Amended Financial Sector Code,” Ncapayi said.

Ncapayi said the FSTC’s financial sector state of transformation reports, together with the findings of the B-BBEE Commission’s national status and trends report for 2020, would serve as a yardstick to guide the upcoming review of the amended code.