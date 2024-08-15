FT Africa Summit 2024: Leading voices convene to drive sustainable growth across Africa

SA’s reputation as an economic powerhouse in Africa is slipping and it is being outshone by the Seychelles, Mauritius and Egypt, according to RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa report 2024. South Africa’s only top ranking in 2024 was in forex stability and liquidity and it scored lowest out of 31 countries for GDP growth forecast, income inequality and unemployment.

Nominal GDP slipped into second place behind Egypt in 2023.

The Financial Times has announced the 11th edition of its annual FT AfricaSummit, taking place between October 29-30, 2024, at The Peninsula, London. This year’s summit will convene African Heads of State, policymakers, global investors, and business leaders to engage in critical dialogues aimed at identifying opportunities for Africa’s sustainable growth and development. Leading speakers include President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. of Liberia; Aliko Dangote, CEO, Dangote Group; Kuben Naidoo, Former Deputy Governor, South African Reserve Bank; Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; Yvonne Ike, Managing Director & Head of Sub-Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA), Bank of America; Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; and Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft.

Over the past decade, the FT Africa Summit has established itself as the foremost platform for insightful discussions on Africa’s economic and political landscape. This year, the event will explore ways for African nations to harness their strengths, navigate global volatility, address the climate crisis, and seek to drive sustainable, inclusive growth. Africa continues to capture global interest with its innovative tech sectors, young population, and dynamic markets, making these discussions more crucial than ever.

The discussions will be facilitated by leading Financial Times editors, and cover topics including geopolitics, finance and investment, industrialisation, technology startups, the energy transition, decarbonisation, and sustainability. Commenting on the flagship event FT Africa editor David Pilling said: "Now in its 11th year, the FT Africa Summit has established itself as one of the most important and best-attended international forums for debating the continent's business, economic and geopolitical landscape. This year, an expanded two-day Summit aims to build on that record by providing both unparalleled intellectual stimulus about the big issues and drilling down deeper into individual topics to create a dynamic forum for policy innovation, networking, and actionable discussions.” FT foreign editor Alec Russell commented: “In the last decade the FT’s Africa summit has rightly gained a reputation for stimulating and yet also unflinching debate on the issues facing the continent. Once again this will be the place to go for insight into not just the Africa of today but crucially of the day after tomorrow.”