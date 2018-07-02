The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by more than 1.5 percent from July 4. File image

JOHANNESBURG - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by more than 1.5 percent from July 4, while the price of wholesale diesel will rise by 1.8 percent, the energy department said on Sunday.





The price of petrol will rise by 26 cents to 16.02 rand per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will also go up by 26 cents to 14.45 rand per litre.





The Central Energy Fund said the lower crude oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to increase production had offset a sharp fall in the currency, which last month pushed fuel prices to record highs.



