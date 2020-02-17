File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The enforcement of an International Maritime Organisation (IMO) ruling that fuel oil for ships should have a sulphur limit of 0.5percent, versus 3.5previously, from January 1, has not disrupted shipping and the cleaner fuels are available at major ports. South African Maritime Safety Authority technical spokesperson Captain Saroor Ali said there had been no disruptions.

The ports notified the vessels before berthing about their fuel requirements, specifications and if they had scrubbers on board - a scrubber allows the vessel to continue using the less cleaner fuel with a 0.35 percent limit - and not a single vessel had been found to be non-compliant with the changes, he said.

Glencore’s Astron Energy, owner of the Milnerton refinery in Cape Town said they were producing Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil with a sulphur content of 0.5percent, following a R400million investment at the refinery. The fuel from the Milnerton refinery was available in Cape Town harbour as well as Richards Bay.

Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith said their refinery in Durban still produced 3.5percent fuel oil, which was being sold in Durban if the purchasing vessel could prove it had a scrubber on board, while the company was importing 0.5percent fuel oil through Richards Bay. Another well placed source in the oil refining industry said the government currently had no regulations allowing for the penalty of vessels that did not comply with the new IMO ruling, but the Department of Transport was formulating the regulations, and these were anticipated, at this stage, to be promulgated in June this year.