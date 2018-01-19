CAPE TOWN - The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting is scheduled to take place from January 23-26, 2018 with this year's theme of "creating a shared future in a fractured world".





The forum, which engages business and political leaders of society to shape agendas will host its 48th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland - is set to host 3 000 participants across all stakeholder groups.

"The global context has changed dramatically: geostrategic fissures have re-emerged on multiple fronts with wide-ranging political, economic and social consequences", the group said.

"Realpolitik is no longer just a relic of the Cold War. Economic prosperity and social cohesion are not one and the same. The global commons cannot protect or heal itself".

The 48th World Economic Forum annual meeting therefore aims to rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world.

On January 12, 2018, 58 South Africans had been confirmed for attendance to the meeting. These include business leaders, 7 government officials, 3 academics and 3 members of the media.

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the agenda at the forum with Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba being the lead minister and co-ordinator.

While Ramaphosa will lead the forum, it is reported that President Jacob Zuma will will lead the country's delegation to the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, scheduled to take place from 22-29 January 2018, with the President also attending the African Peer Review Mechanism/NEPAD sessions on 27 January.

Ramaphosa will also attend the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union scheduled to take place 28-29 January.

With this crucial forum approaching, the Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has raised some key concerns.

According to Busa, against the backdrop of recent negative ratings actions and sluggish economic growth and poor consumer and investor confidence, South Africa should prioritise economic reforms that are necessary to reignite growth.

Busa President Jabu Mabuza yesterday said South Africa should focus on, among others, fiscal discipline, regulatory and policy certainty as well as clear plans to reignite growth and create employment.”

Commenting on what the country’s priorities should be ahead of WEF, Mabuza said:

"Our view is that there will be a critical need to demonstrate an urgent refocus and credible solutions to the key issues that resulted in our deteriorated creditworthiness, including clear plans for the reform of our key (state-owned companies) as a priority and commitment to fiscal discipline (which entails) strong measures on cost containment and structural reforms to boost growth and revenue collection to arrest the unsustainable increase in government debt and increases in fiscal deficits".

"We believe that, as complex as the challenges we face are, with demonstrable ethical and inspirational leadership and collaboration, we can send out a strong message that South Africa is open for business, thereby achieving our common vision of job creation and sustainable inclusive economic growth for the benefit of all South Africans", said Mabuza.

List of South African leaders attending the WEF 2018:

Government

Name Role Company Cyril Ramaphosa Deputy President South African Government Jeff Radebe Minister in the Presidency South African Government Nkosinathi Nhleko Minister of Public Works South African Government Rob Davies Minister of Trade and Industry South African Government Maite Nkoana Mashabane Minister of International Relations and Cooperation South African Government Malusi Gigaba Minister of Finance South African Government Ebrahim Patel Minister of Economic Development South African Government

State-run groups

Name Role Company Lesetja Kganyago Governor South African Reserve Bank Siyabonga Gama Acting CEO Transnet Shulami Qalinge General Manager Transnet Khayalethu Ngema Group Executive: Strategy Transnet Jabu Mabuza Chair Telkom Matshepo More CFO Public Investment Corp. Kingsley Makhubela CEO Brand South Africa

Finance and Investment

Name Role Company Nicky Newton-King CEO JSE Aarti Takoordeen CFO JSE Stephen Koseff CEO Investec Hendrik du Toit CEO Investec Asset Management Ben Kruger Executive Director Standard Bank Alan Pullinger Deputy CEO FirstRand Mike Brown CEO Nedbank Trevor Manuel Chairman Old Mutual Emerging Markets Peter Moyo CEO Old Mutual Emerging Markets Jacko Maree Chairman Liberty Holdings Geoffrey Qhena CEO IDC Busi Mabuza Chair IDC Patrick Dlamini CEO Development Bank of South Africa Jabulani Moleketi Chair Development Bank of South Africa Peter Matlare Deputy CEO Barclays Africa Maria Ramos CEO Barclays Africa

Business leaders

Name Role Company Bonang Mohale CEO Business Leadership SA Iqbal Surve Executive Chairman Sekunjalo Holdings Calvo Mawela CEO: Multichoice SA Naspers Peter Staude CEO Tongaat Hulett Rob Shuter Group CEO MTN Group Stephen van Coller VP: Digital Services MTN Group Mary Vilikazi Group CFO MMI Holdings Stewart Bailey Senior Vice-President AngloGold Ashanti Sipho Pityana Chair AngloGold Ashanti Patrice Motsepe Chair Africa Rainbow Minerals Jongisa Magagula Head of Investor Relations Africa Rainbow Minerals Andries Wilkens Director Africa Rainbow Minerals Stephen Cornell Co-CEO Sasol Bongani Nqwababa Co-CEO Sasol Soloman Assefa Director IBM Research Africa Billy Mwasha Managing Director Rio Tinto Shona McDonald Executive Director Shonaquip Tracey Chambers CEO The Clothing Bank Shamiso Kumbirai Water Engineer Aurecon Luvuyo Rani Managing Director Silulo Ulutho Technologies Ishmael Sunga CEO Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions

Media

Name Role Company Christina Adriana de Wet Executive Editor Business Report Tim Cohen Editor Business Day Bronwyn Nielsen Editor-in-Chief CNBC Africa

Other

Name Role Company Max Price Vice Chancellor University of Cape Town Tolu Oni Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Family Medicine University of Cape Town Precious Moloi-Motsepe Executive Chair Motsepe Foundation Peter Draper Senior Research Fellow, Economic Diplomacy Programme South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)

