Fund of hedge funds: A compelling middle ground

By Marina Kotsopoulos Hedge funds have long been recognized as a powerful instrument in the investment landscape, offering the potential for substantial returns through sophisticated strategies.

Historically perceived as complex and carrying heightened risk, they have often been approached with caution by risk-averse investors. However, 2025 marks a decade since the formal regulation of hedge funds in South Africa—an important milestone that has significantly enhanced transparency and oversight within the industry. For investors seeking exposure to hedge fund strategies with a more measured and risk-conscious approach, Funds of Hedge Funds (FoHFs) present a sophisticated and efficient investment solution.

These vehicles offer access to a diverse range of hedge fund strategies, including long/short equity, global macro, and event-driven approaches, while actively managing volatility and optimizing the potential for strong, risk-adjusted returns. Key Benefits of Funds of Hedge Funds Enhanced Diversification and Risk Mitigation One of the primary advantages of FoHFs is their inherent diversification. By allocating capital across a broad spectrum of hedge funds, this investment structure minimizes dependence on any single strategy or fund manager, effectively reducing performance volatility and mitigating the risk of substantial losses. As a result, FoHFs have become particularly appealing to conservative investors seeking to integrate alternative investments into their portfolios while maintaining a controlled risk profile.

Expert Management and Due Diligence FoHFs offer a streamlined approach to incorporating alternative investments into a portfolio. Hedge funds employ sophisticated strategies, including derivatives, leverage, and short selling -techniques that can be perceived by some as complex. Properly assessing these investments requires extensive due diligence, rigorous research, and ongoing monitoring, which can be both time-consuming and challenging for individual investors. FoHFs simplify this process by leveraging the expertise of professional managers who conduct in-depth analyses and provide continuous oversight of the underlying hedge funds. These managers ensure the portfolio remains diversified, well-balanced, and responsive to market conditions, giving investors’ confidence that their capital is being strategically managed to achieve optimal risk-adjusted returns. Smoother, More Consistent Return Profiles Unlike traditional asset classes, hedge funds possess the unique ability to generate returns in both rising and falling markets, offering an advantage over asset classes like equities and bonds, which often fail to provide adequate protection during periods of market turbulence. FoHFs further enhance stability by diversifying across hedge funds with varying investment approaches, reducing exposure to market fluctuations. Some funds perform well in bullish conditions, while others excel during economic downturns, creating a balanced and resilient return profile. This structure makes FoHFs an attractive choice for investors seeking steady growth while minimizing volatility. Lower Barrier to Entry and Access to Top-Tier Hedge Funds Historically, direct investment in hedge funds has been inaccessible to many investors due to high capital requirements and limited entry into top-performing funds.

Many elite hedge funds impose substantial minimum investments and restrict access to new investors, creating barriers for those seeking exposure to alternative strategies. FoHFs help overcome these challenges by pooling capital, allowing a wider range of investors to participate with more manageable investment sizes. FoHFs not only grants access to exclusive funds but also provides the advantage of top-tier managerial expertise without requiring large individual commitments. Additionally, regulatory advancements in South Africa, such as the 2019 amendment to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, have further expanded accessibility. The revised regulation increased the allowable allocation to alternative assets, including hedge funds, up to 10%, enabling retirement funds and individual investors to integrate FoHF strategies more seamlessly. As a result, investors now have greater flexibility to benefit from hedge fund strategies within a structured and regulated framework.

Funds of Hedge Funds provide an optimal balance between the sophistication of hedge fund strategies and the stability required for effective risk management. By offering diversification, professional oversight, and access to elite hedge funds with a lower capital requirement, they serve as an essential gateway for investors looking to enhance their portfolios. As financial markets continue to evolve, alternative investments such as FoHFs offer a powerful means of strengthening portfolio resilience and achieving superior risk-adjusted returns.