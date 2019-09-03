DURBAN - Affordability continues to drive demand in the established Midrand suburb of Halfway Gardens, with buyers being drawn to its varied property offering and accessible prices. "Buyers can choose from a range of sectional title, cluster and freehold homes for under R3.5 million," said Baby Sebolai, Pam Golding Properties area specialist for Halfway Gardens.

Notwithstanding a house price inflation of close to 60 percent in the past decade, and the 42.6 percent increase in sectional title prices for the same period, Halfway Gardens still provides considerable value for money.

Freehold house prices start at around R1 million, making them especially appealing to first-time buyers. Lightstone property data shows that 57 percent of recent buyers in Halfway Gardens were between the ages of 18 and 35.

While some of the homes are very modern, others allow for renovations that enable buyers to make changes to suit their needs. Most of these homes fall within the R3.5 million price range, but there are some exceptional properties that can sell for up to R5 million.

Pam Golding Properties is currently marketing a seven-bedroom home at the sought-after Golden Hills Estate, listed for R4.999 million. The Golden Hills Estate has 22 properties.

This unusual home, comprising two houses set across adjoining properties, is ideal for a buyer wanting an expansive space to accommodate a larger or extended family. One of the houses has four bedrooms, a study, bar and a guest bathroom, as well as a kitchen, dining room and lounge, while the second house offers an additional three bedrooms, a study, and kitchen as well as an open-plan lounge and dining area.

Many buyers are also drawn to the sectional title units that offer a convenient lock-up-and-go lifestyle, says Isa Cooper, Pam Golding Properties area specialist.

"Furthermore, these apartments are competitively priced, with one bedroom units starting at R550 000, and three bedrooms units selling for R850 000," said Cooper.

"Halfway Gardens continues to offer value for money, and it attracts a mix of buyers looking for a safe place to call home, whether they choose to buy or rent," concluded Sebolai.

