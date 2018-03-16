CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town is hosting the first African MBA World Summit which will see international students assisting local South Africans with their business.

The MBA World Summit is the 5th Summit of its kind which began on March 14 and will take place until March 16.

The three day summit is taking place at UCT’s Graduate School of Business and at its satellite site in Philippi.

The summit will see 100 MBA students pairing up with 30 local entrepreneurs to work collaboratively and explore practical solutions for their business, particularly in a township environment.

GSB alumnus and local organiser of this year’s summit, Raymond Ledwaba expressed his excitement on SA hosting the summit.

“This is the first time the MBA World Summit has been hosted on African soil. As Africa has four of the fastest growing economies in the world, the Summit is a platform to explore the endless opportunities that abound on the continent. It is an opportunity for participants to collaborate with other institutions and tackle key social challenges faced in Africa and other emerging markets around the world”, said Ledwaba.

He added that this also positions SA as a global player and demonstrates that SA is capable of hosting prestigious events of this nature.

Notably, the students partaking in the summit come from 39 international business schools. These business schools include University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science, Columbia Business School, Dartmouth College: Tuck,, Harvard Business School,International University of Japan and London Business School to but name a few. These students will then work directly with 30 local entrepreneurs to tackle obstacles these businesses face.

Picture: Philippi Village. (Supplied).

“The programme was designed and will be managed by the GSB Solution Space-Philippi, giving the Summit and stakeholders the opportunity to track the real impact made in these businesses and communities. The entrepreneurs are already part of the GSB Solution Space’s Venture Incubation Programme (VIP). The VIP is a keystone initiative that is designed to help entrepreneurial teams to test and validate their business models”, said Ledwaba.

The entrepreneurs were selected based on their concept which has to be a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), having a fully-functional team and possessing commitment and discipline. They are in diverse businesses and at different stages of maturity. They range from tourism to ICT, NPO’s and hospitality.

When asked what his expectation for the summit is, Ledwaba said that it is to create a space for global networking and collaboration. “We have selected MBAs who are not only excellent in their practical experience, and academic background, but who are people who want to change something in life, who really want to have impact. Regardless of where we all come from around the world, we all share similar desires, fears, aspirations and anxieties. We actually have more similarities than differences”, said Ledwaba.

International mobility and demonstrating a global mindset is crucial for changing the world, says Ledwaba. He adds that it is opportunities like this that entrepreneurs should take advantage of as insight from all sources can formulate the best solutions to entrepreneurial challenges.

Picture: Philippi Village. (Supplied).

