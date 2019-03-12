DURBAN – Property developer Blok has announced the completion of Tenonq, their Sea Point development that took 20 months to complete. This eight-storey building is home to 53 apartments – the most in Blok’s portfolio, and took over 1 million bricks, 4 000 cubic metres of concrete, 509 tons of steel, 25km of various cables and 18 kilometres of piping to complete.

Tenonq‘s urban location, surrounded by apartment buildings that cover over three-quarters of its boundary length, offered a unique challenge and design opportunity.

"This density presented a unique context; the building had to interact with its neighbours, both within the building and across the boundary edge, ensuring that these shared urban spaces are uplifted aesthetically and spatially,” said the managing director of Blok, Jacques van Embden.

Tenonq’s pet-friendly homes include nine one-bedroom and four two-bedroom single volume apartments, 10 one- and 28 two-bedroom duplex apartments as well as two, three-bedroom penthouses. The double volume apartment design ensures ample living space that is enhanced by features such as space-saving kitchen joinery, home offices, bars and built-in vanities.

As with all of Blok's previous developments, these apartments are finished with stylish Smeg appliances and Oggie oak flooring, adding to the quality and functionality throughout each.

In keeping with Blok’s ethos of shared spaces, Tenonq has a strong emphasis on thoughtfully designed communal facilities and features an indoor gym with breath-taking views of Lion’s Head, a rooftop entertainment deck with a swimming pool and braai areas as well as stunning views of the Atlantic Seaboard.

"We have leveraged these incredible building amenities to create launchpads for resident’s lives. By challenging convention and questioning every design normality we continue to design spaces with duality and innovation," said van Embden.

In keeping with the modern amenities, one expects today, the building also has a hotel-styled lobby with on-site security, as well as ample parking. Blok is also piloting a new app, SNAGR Home, that will bring the snagging process into the digital age. A first in South Africa, SNAGR Home will enable owners to record snags and even upload reference photos when necessary on one platform.

Apartments still available include two-bedroom duplexes as well as a gorgeous three-bedroom penthouse which you can learn more about here.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE