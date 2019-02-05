Fresnaye. Photo: Supplied
Fresnaye. Photo: Supplied
Clifton. Photo: Supplied
Clifton. Photo: Supplied
Mouille Point. Photo: Supplied
Mouille Point. Photo: Supplied
Camps Bay. Photo: Supplied
Camps Bay. Photo: Supplied
Bantry Bay. Photo: Supplied
Bantry Bay. Photo: Supplied
Zimbali Coastal Resort. Photo: Supplied
Zimbali Coastal Resort. Photo: Supplied
V&A Waterfront Photo: Supplied
V&A Waterfront Photo: Supplied
Sandhurst. Photo: Supplied
Sandhurst. Photo: Supplied
Constantia. Photo: Supplied
Constantia. Photo: Supplied
Bryanston. Photo: Supplied
Bryanston. Photo: Supplied
DURBAN – South African property website Private Property has released their list of the top ten most expensive houses and most of them are located in the Western Cape. 

The properties on the list range from R55 million to R150 million. These properties have more than four bedrooms and offer spectacular views to the residents. 

These properties also house incredible features that adds value to the respective homes. One of the most expensive houses on the list that is worth R150 million has a cinema room and a gym. 

Some of the other features of these pricey properties include a wine cellar, rim-flow pools and huge entertainment areas. 

Here is a look at the top ten most expensive properties according to Private Property:

1. Fresnaye: R150 million

Fresnaye. Photo: Supplied

2. Clifton: R150 million

Clifton. Photo: Supplied
3. Mouille Point: R88 million

Mouille Point. Photo: Supplied
4. Camps Bay: R85 million

Camps Bay. Photo: Supplied
5. Bantry Bay: R79 million

Bantry Bay. Photo: Supplied
6. Zimbali Coastal Resort; R70 million

Zimbali Coastal Resort. Photo: Supplied
7. V&A Waterfront: R65 million

V&A Waterfront Photo: Supplied
8. Sandhurst: R65 million

Sandhurst. Photo: Supplied
9. Constantia: R55 million

Constantia. Photo: Supplied
10. Bryanston: R 55 million

Bryanston. Photo: Supplied
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE