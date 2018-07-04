



The new 500 baht (R207) and 1000 baht notes will be in circulation from the king’s birthday on July 28, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said in a statement.





The first batch of the new notes has been in circulation since April 6. The banknotes mark another step in the transition of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 65, who took the throne in December 2016 and has increasingly asserted his power.





- REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Thailand's central bank will this month issue a second batch of new banknotes with a picture of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.