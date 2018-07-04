New baht banknotes featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn are unveiled during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok
Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob points to new baht banknotes featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok
Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob points to new baht banknotes featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok
JOHANNESBURG - Thailand's central bank will this month issue a second batch of new banknotes with a picture of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. 

The new 500 baht (R207) and 1000 baht notes will be in circulation from the king’s birthday on July 28, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said in a statement. 

The first batch of the new notes has been in circulation since April 6. The banknotes mark another step in the transition of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 65, who took the throne in December 2016 and has increasingly asserted his power. 

- REUTERS 