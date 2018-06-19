



The delegation that is being led by Arvin Radhakrishna the head of Trade and Export Office at the Mauritius Economic Development Board will be doing a three-city tour of the country.





Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are the three cities that the delegation will be visiting. They will be participating in a trade show in Cape Town that will showcase the products of clothing manufacturers.





According to Radhakrishna South Africa is the 3rd largest importer of textiles from Mauritius. South Africa is behind France and the United States in terms of the biggest textiles importers from Mauritius.





Radhakrishna said that South Africa and Mauritius have had trade relations for many years and the visit to the country is to strengthen those bonds.





He also spoke about South African investment in Mauritius. He said that Mauritius has a big strong business community that have businesses in the country.





In attendance at the event were members of the business community that were invited to engage with various stakeholders. There was a session after the event where members of the Durban business community spoke with people from the Mauritius delegation about opportunities to invest in the country.





Looking beyond South Africa, Mauritius has trade agreements with African countries like Senegal, Ghana and Madagascar but they are also looking do trade relations with more African countries.





Radhakrishna said that the possibility of free trade across all African countries will have many benefits including no duties on imports and exports and there can be joint collaborations between the different African countries.





According to Radhakrishna, they are always looking for new markets to get trade with.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

