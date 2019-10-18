DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been on a tour of KwaZulu-Natal where he launched the Mara smartphone plant and met with members of the KZN business community. Ramaphosa described the Mara Phones plant as a great moment in South Africa's drive to be a producer of goods.

"The highlight of my visit is the Mara smartphone plant. At the investment conference, the chief executive of Mara Phones Ashish Thakkar was willing to set up the factory at the Dube TradePort. The smartphone plant is an outstanding world-class facility. The facility is equal or even better than smartphone factories. With the launch of the smartphone factory we have made history. The launch of the plant shows that South Africa is indeed a place where people should invest," said Ramaphosa.

Mara Phones will have an initial workforce of 313 in year one but plans to increase its staff complement to 1 369 in the next five years.

At the moment, the plant has 200 formerly unemployed engineering graduates, 66 percent of whom are women and 92 percent youth.