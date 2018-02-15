CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) believes that Cyril Ramaphosa will remove ministers who were appointed by the former president Jacob Zuma to serve his own interest.

Zuma's resignation has left some cabinet ministers' grappling to know if they will have a future in parliament.

According to OUTA, the following 7 ministers should be removed:

1. Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba

2. Minister of Mineral Resources, Mosebenzi Zwane

3. Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo

4. Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynn Brown

5. Minister of Public Service and Administration, Faith Muthambi

6. Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini

7. Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane

"We congratulate Cyril Ramaphosa for his patience and diligent handling of this difficult period," OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said.

POSSIBLE FINANCE MINISTER SUCCESSOR

The former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, ex-Treasury director-general and current Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, are said to be standing good chances of succeeding Gigaba, this is according to Fin24.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE







