CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa, at South Africa’s 2nd Investment Summit, announced the launch of an integrated online platform for the fast, efficient and inexpensive registration of a company.
“Known as Biz Portal, this online portal promises to be a game-changer,” said Ramaphosa.
The President said it was now possible for applicants to register their company at the same time as they register for tax, a domain name, a BEE certificate, the Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and open a business bank account.
He said this was achievable through collaboration among several government agencies and with the involvement of the four major banks.
“We are aiming for a registration process that can be completed in one day. Detailed work is underway between government and industry to improve the efficiency of the various permitting process, including, for example, the issuing of water use licences,” said Ramaphosa.